Raffle to help mum 'live best life again' after double amputation

A community raffle with over 60 prizes is being held to add to a fundraiser set up to help a 'mum-in-a-million' who lost both her legs to sepsis.

Devoted daughter Rosie Driscoll, 30, launched a GoFundMe page in May to help fund her mum Pamela's cosmetic surgery and prosthetic limbs.

Since contracting Pneumococcal Septicaemia at the beginning of April, Pamela has undergone extensive skin grafts, amputation of the digits on her left hand and a double leg amputation.

The fundraiser has now hit the halfway point with £25,000 which will be used towards making adaptations to their bungalow in Lawshall and buying Pamela a mobility scooter with a flower basket on the front.

However, Rosie is determined to raise the full £50,000 and said: "Sadly, multiple prosthetics cost a small fortune and, like anyone, we only want the best for our mum.

"We want her to be able to live her best life again and be as independent as physically possible."

Rosie and Pamela's best friend Michele Roper has donated over 60 prizes for the raffle, including a one night stay for two people at Hill House Farm, a £100 Stormafit voucher, a 12 week body plan with Tom Old Coaching and a £200 Bondi Sands voucher.

Entries cost £5 and winners will be drawn live on Facebook on Sunday, July 17.

Over the last few weeks in hospital, Pamela celebrated her 32nd wedding anniversary on June 9 and her 52nd birthday was on Thursday, June 16.

Behind the fundraiser is an array of loving friends and family members including her children, siblings, husband, mother, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Previously the total reached £20,000 in just nine days and Pamela was "lost for words on the amount that had been raised already".

Rosie added: "Mum would like to thank each and every single person who has sent her a message, donated or shared our fundraising campaign.

"Let's see if we can use the raffle to get closer to our target as every single penny is going to help mum massively on her long road to recovery."