News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Raffle to help mum 'live best life again' after double amputation

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 12:00 PM June 20, 2022
Pamela Driscoll holding her grandchild

A community raffle with over 60 prizes is being held to add to a fundraiser set up to help a 'mum-in-a-million' who lost both her legs to sepsis. - Credit: Rosie Driscoll

A community raffle with over 60 prizes is being held to add to a fundraiser set up to help a 'mum-in-a-million' who lost both her legs to sepsis. 

Devoted daughter Rosie Driscoll, 30, launched a GoFundMe page in May to help fund her mum Pamela's cosmetic surgery and prosthetic limbs.

Since contracting Pneumococcal Septicaemia at the beginning of April, Pamela has undergone extensive skin grafts, amputation of the digits on her left hand and a double leg amputation.

Pamela Driscoll and her family

The fundraiser has now hit the halfway point with £25,000 which will be used towards cosmetic surgery and prosthetic limbs. - Credit: Rosie Driscoll

The fundraiser has now hit the halfway point with £25,000 which will be used towards making adaptations to their bungalow in Lawshall and buying Pamela a mobility scooter with a flower basket on the front. 

However, Rosie is determined to raise the full £50,000 and said: "Sadly, multiple prosthetics cost a small fortune and, like anyone, we only want the best for our mum.

"We want her to be able to live her best life again and be as independent as physically possible."

Rosie and Pamela's best friend Michele Roper has donated over 60 prizes for the raffle, including a one night stay for two people at Hill House Farm, a £100 Stormafit voucher, a 12 week body plan with Tom Old Coaching and a £200 Bondi Sands voucher.

Entries cost £5 and winners will be drawn live on Facebook on Sunday, July 17.

The Midsummer Raffle leaflet

Rosie and Pamela's best friend Michele Roper have been donated over 60 prizes for the raffle. - Credit: Rosie Driscoll

Over the last few weeks in hospital, Pamela celebrated her 32nd wedding anniversary on June 9 and her 52nd birthday was on Thursday, June 16.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two east Suffolk towns named among UK's best up-and-coming places to live
  2. 2 23 fire crews tackle blaze at Suffolk industrial park
  3. 3 World’s largest cargo ship arrives at Port of Felixstowe
  1. 4 Stunning pictures of lightning in Suffolk after heatwave
  2. 5 Town closing in on left-back Leigh
  3. 6 Grass 5ft high is stopping access to Suffolk cemetery
  4. 7 See inside 'magnificent' five-bedroom east Suffolk home for sale at £2m
  5. 8 First look at 'stunning' £750k homes being built in mid Suffolk village
  6. 9 New bridge will improve access at Suffolk station
  7. 10 Derelict north Suffolk cottage with £220k guide price to be sold at auction

Behind the fundraiser is an array of loving friends and family members including her children, siblings, husband, mother, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Previously the total reached £20,000 in just nine days and Pamela was "lost for words on the amount that had been raised already".

Rosie added: "Mum would like to thank each and every single person who has sent her a message, donated or shared our fundraising campaign.

"Let's see if we can use the raffle to get closer to our target as every single penny is going to help mum massively on her long road to recovery."

Charity Fundraiser
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 has been closed at Haughley after the road has begun breaking up

A14 | Updated

A14 westbound reopens after road surface cracks are repaired

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the A14 at Woolpit in mid Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Police name 39-year-old man who died after crashing car into lorry on A14

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The family of a man who died in a crash near Sudbury have paid tribute to him

Suffolk Live News | Updated

'Funny, family man' named as motorcyclist killed in crash on A1141

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Former Ipswich Town player Bilel Mohsni is back in English football. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Football | Quiz

Can you identify these 75 obscure Ipswich Town players?

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon