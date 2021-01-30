Published: 1:21 PM January 30, 2021

A new Covid-19 rapid testing centre targeting people who unwittingly have the virus is to open in Bury St Edmunds.

It will begin operating at West Suffolk College, in Out Risbygate, from Monday, February 1.

The centres use lateral flow testing to identify people who may have coronavirus but are asymptomatic – crucial in arresting the spread of the virus.

The Bury St Edmunds centre will be available to anyone living or working in the town and surrounding area who is unable to work from home.

Employers are also being urged to book their staff in for testing.

The Bury St Edmunds launch follows the opening of the first centre at the University of Suffolk in Ipswich at the start of January.

Stuart Keeble, the director of public health for Suffolk, said: “Although the vaccination programme is now underway, community testing is vital in helping control the spread of the virus.

“Up to one in three people who have the virus may not show any initial symptoms – so the more people we can identify with it, and get them to self-isolate, the better.”

Lateral flow testing involves taking a swab from the throat and nose to see whether coronavirus is present in the body.

The person tested will then receive a text message giving the result within an hour.

Anyone giving a positive test will be told to self-isolate and advised on what to do next.

People are being asked to get tested twice a week, three to four days apart, as part of their weekly routine.

Anyone receiving a negative result needs to continue to follow the social distancing guidance as they may be at the early stages of developing the virus.

This is in case levels of the virus in a person at the earlier test were too low to be detected at that time.

Councillor Matthew Hicks, the leader of Suffolk County Council and chairman of the Local Outbreak Board, said: “This is a very welcome addition to Suffolk’s fight against Covid-19.

“I would urge everyone who is eligible to use it to do so, and regularly.

"Repeat testing is how we will identify and isolate anyone who is unknowingly carrying the virus and therefore help stop the spread.”

Testing is being run by contractors Commisceo, on behalf of Suffolk County Council through government funding, seven days a week between 7am and 7pm.

Tests are by appointment only and can be made through the booking website or calling 0333 772 6144.

The centres are only for people not showing symptoms of Covid-19.