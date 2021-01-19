More than 100 people volunteer for health centre's 'amazing' vaccine rollout

Published: 4:24 PM January 19, 2021

More than 100 people offered to assist with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout at Sole Bay Health Centre, Reydon - Credit: PA

A Reydon community leader has praised residents after more than 100 people answered a social media call for help in the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Sole Bay Health Centre, in Teal Close, was flooded with offers of assistance from the community last week, with neighbours offering help with tasks such as taking patients inside and handing out masks.

A total of 110 people offered to help with the operation, with 18 volunteers working every day for the foreseeable future.

The Halesworth Area Community Transport minibus has also been mobilised to transport patients to the health centre.

David Beavan, East Suffolk councillor for Southwold and Reydon, praised the reaction from the community - Credit: Archant

David Beavan, East Suffolk councillor for Southwold and Reydon, helped rally the volunteers on Facebook.

He said: "Peoples’ social diaries seem pretty clear at the moment.

"It’s great to have some good news about peoples’ willingness to help, rather stories about the selfish minority of rulebreakers - and great to see social media being so positive as well.

"It has been an amazing operation."