Covid booster rules change on Monday: All you need to know

The rules regarding Covid boosters are changing on Monday, November 8, with people being able to book their booster a month in advance.

People at most risk and those aged 50 and over are being encouraged to get their Covid booster as part of a "national mission" to stop the country being forced back into lockdown during the winter months.

What are the rules now?

Currently, in England people are not able to book their booster jabs until six months after they had the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Government guidelines state that anyone who is aged 50 and over, or aged 16 and over with a health condition that makes them vulnerable, and had their second dose six months ago are eligible to get their booster.

What will the rules be when they change?

From Monday, November 8 those who are most vulnerable or 50 and over, will be able to book their booster jab after five months.

This means that people will be able to receive their top-up jab exactly six months after they have had the second dose.

Eligible people will receive a text invite from NHSvaccine and will include a link to the NHS website, enabling anyone eligible to book an appointment at a convenient site nearby.

People who have not received their invitation can book an appointment on the NHS website or call 119.

Eligible people can also attend local walk-in sites without an appointment

What does the Government say?

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid is encouraging the younger generation to urge their parents and grandparents to get their booster so that we can "avoid a return to restrictions and enjoy Christmas."

Mr Javid added: "Almost 10 million people in the UK have received their Covid-19 booster and third jabs, a phenomenal achievement in under two months.

"We know immunity begins to wane after six months, especially for the elderly and the vulnerable, and booster vaccines will top-up their protection to keep people safe over the winter.

"I strongly urge everybody who is eligible for a Covid-19 booster or flu vaccine to take up the offer as soon as you can.

"For those not yet eligible, please help your parents, grandparents or vulnerable loved ones get their jabs, it could save their life.

“If we all come together and play our part, we can get through this challenging winter, avoid a return to restrictions and enjoy Christmas.”

Where can I get a Covid booster?

The places you are able to get a walk-in Covid booster next week (Nov 8 - Nov 14) in Suffolk and North Essex is as follows:

Thurston Pharmacy: November 9 - 9.30am-2.30pm

Asda, Turner Rise, Colchester November 9 - 10am-4pm

Thurston Pharmacy: November 10 - 9.30am-1pm

Co-op, Riverside Avenue East, Lawford, Manningtree: November 10 - 10am-4pm

Sainsbury’s, Stanway, Colchester: November 10 - 10am-4pm

Moreton Hall Community Centre, Bury St Edmunds November 10 - 9am-6pm

Thurston Pharmacy, November 11 - 9.30am-2.30pm

Lidl, Handford Road, Ipswich: November 11 - 10am-3pm

Columbine Centre, Walton-on-the-Naze: November 12 - 10am-4pm

Former Clarks shop, Culver Square, Colchester: November 13 and 14 10am-4pm.

Check the Suffolk and North East Essex Covid-19 vaccination centre website for latest information.



