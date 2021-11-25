Sadye Paton, who is suffering from brain cancer, with her granddaughter Myah - Credit: Abbie Smith

A Suffolk woman diagnosed with terminal brain cancer has told of her ordeal.

Sadye Paton, who lives near Stowmarket and formerly worked as a night manager at Tesco's Ipswich Copdock store, has undergone brain surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and is just starting more treatment.

"I had part of the brain tumour taken out, and that left me paralysed on my left side, which I wasn't expecting," said the 52-year-old, who used to live in the Castle Hill area of Ipswich.

Her friend and former Tesco colleague, Pauline Cackett, has launched a Gofundme page to help Sadye's partner, Mack, adapt an outbuilding at their home.

They want to make the space accessible for Sadye, who now uses a wheelchair, and any medical equipment.

Sadye Paton with her granddaughter Myah - Credit: Abbie Smith

Sadye has 30-year-old twins, as well as being nanny to granddaughter Myah. Her partner also has two grandchildren.

She had to take medical retirement 15 years ago due to fibromyalgia, and started experiencing cancer symptoms earlier this year, but didn't know what it was.

"I started to have twitching in my face in April,'" she said.

Her doctor at first thought she was suffering mini-strokes. When the symptoms appeared again in early May, her partner took her straight to Ipswich Hospital.

"I went into A&E and they gave me a CAT scan and MRI scan," said Sadye, who had to wait alone at the hospital due to Covid restrictions.

"The staff came back and said they had found a mass." She was later told she had an aggressive brain tumour and taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

"My family and friends have been really good and are trying to support me in the best way they can. They have all been wonderful," she said.

Her friend Pauline has stepped in to help raise funds for work needed at her home.

"Although they are in a bungalow, adaptations are needed. Mack is renovating an old outbuilding to make an accessible, bright space," Pauline said, adding the work would enable Sadye to use her garden.

A family photo of Sadye Paton with her twins, Josh and Abbie - Credit: Supplied by Sadye Paton

"Adapting the room will give them the option of moving medical equipment in there if needed. Their bedroom is too small for a medical bed, which Sadye is likely to need in future.

"Mack and Sadye have been doing as much as they can themselves, but travelling to and from Addenbrooke's has been very expensive and time-consuming."

So far around £650 has been raised towards a £1,500 target. For more details, visit Pauline's Gofundme page.

A family photo of Sadye Paton with her son Josh, mum Sheila, granddaughter Myah and daughter-in-law Lauren. - Credit: Supplied by Sadye Paton



