Sainsbury's and Waitrose among places asking people to continue wearing masks

Sainsbury's are asking their customers to continue wearing masks - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sainsbury's, Waitrose, and Greater Anglia are among companies in Suffolk asking customers to continue using facemasks, despite government rule changes.

As of today, it is no longer a legal requirement to wear masks in indoor public spaces as England returns to Plan A measures.

While the rules have changed, businesses have been taking their own view on whether or not people should be wearing masks.

Sainsbury's is continuing to ask customers and employees to wear face masks in its stores, with safety remaining "our highest priority", according to a spokesman.

John Lewis and Waitrose will also be asking customers to keep wearing masks - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

John Lewis and Partners, which include Waitrose supermarkets, is "suggesting people wear masks" in its stores, but said it will be "down to individuals to make a personal choice".

A spokesman said: "We value the safety of our customers and partners and continue to follow the latest government guidelines."

The train company Greater Anglia is also asking people to keep wearing facemasks.

In a statement posted on its website, it told its customers: "We’d like you to carry on wearing a face covering if you can when you’re on our trains and stations, please.

"Public health advice is still to wear a face-covering in crowded and enclosed places, such as trains and stations. So please keep wearing your face covering out of respect for other passengers.

"Thank you to all our customers who wear their face coverings when traveling with us. It’s a simple way for us all to keep each other safe."

Essex and North Suffolk hospitals will not be scrapping masks, with patients and visitors will be expected to wear a surgical mask while attending the hospital.

However, they are taking the opportunity to reduce the number of restrictions patients are operating under and will be allowing two birthing partners for each pregnant person in their maternity units.

In Bury St Edmunds, the Apex Theatre has announced it is no longer mandating facemasks, but are still encouraging customers to wear them. However, Covid passes will not be required.