News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

'Smooth operation' helps Saxmundham top nationwide table for vaccine rate

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM March 10, 2021   
Dr John Harvard with his Holly-Anne Holland, Lynette Feller and Remi Read

Dr John Harvard with his Holly-Anne Holland, Lynette Feller and Remi Read - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Saxmundham GP has said "great power and commitment" from healthcare workers and volunteers have helped the neighbourhood reach the highest percentage of coronavirus vaccinations in England.

Data released by NHS England to February 28 has revealed 5,590 people in the Middle Layer Super Output Area (MSOA) for Saxmundham and Coldfair Green had received at least their first dose of the jab.

Felixstowe East was the second most successful area.

MSOAs have an average population of 8,000 and there are 6,791 throughout England.

Senior partner Dr Havard said Saxmundham Health is aiming to vaccinate the next age group ahead of schedule

Senior partner Dr Havard said Saxmundham Health is aiming to vaccinate the next age group ahead of schedule - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The data revealed that the east Suffolk neighbourhood had vaccinated almost two-thirds of its population against Covid at 66% - the highest in the country.

Saxmundham Health opened as a vaccination centre last month and managed to administer almost 1,000 jabs in a single day at the end of February.

You may also want to watch:

Senior partner Dr John Havard said the surgery's success was down to the hard work of staff and volunteers, who have sometimes worked through harsh weather conditions to run the operation efficiently.

Dr Havard added that the surgery was waiting for permission from NHS bosses to move onto the next age group after all of the centre's over-50s received their first dose.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave
  2. 2 Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man
  3. 3 'I thought we played well in a weird sort of way' - Cook on Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln
  1. 4 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-1 home draw with Lincoln City
  2. 5 Villagers left frightened after thief entered cars at night
  3. 6 Magical woodland restaurant opening in Suffolk this spring 
  4. 7 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 draw with Lincoln City
  5. 8 Ipswich Town 1-1 Lincoln City: Wilson earns Blues a point in Cook's first home game
  6. 9 Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite
  7. 10 Rare classic car being raffled off for £9 a ticket by Suffolk firm

He said: "The secret is certainly teamwork. We've been so lucky to have a team ringing up all the patients. It's unleashed great power and commitment to get the job done.

The volunteers at the health centre have been praised for their efforts

The volunteers at the health centre have been praised for their efforts - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Patients have been so good at arriving on time. It's almost like actors on a stage - it's such a smooth operation.

"The older people you have to ring up as you can't always text them. But they really want a vaccine - we have been fortunate with that.

"We've put a film on the website so people know what to expect when they come for their vaccine. That's the key to it.

"NHS England has done a fantastic job in vaccinating 22million people. We've done somewhere between 5,500 and 6,000 and we finished our over-50s last month.

"We're waiting on permission to start the next age group. We would love to get everyone in the area vaccinated.

"The volunteers have made this a whole success. They have been out in the snow, dealing with the public."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Minstral the horse was found in a field in Witham with a huge hernia which made rescuers believe she was a cow at first glance.

Horse found so over-bred in Witham rescuers thought she was a cow

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town had to shut and clean their Playford Road training base following an illness bug. Photo

Suffolk solicitor says new evidence fuels Ipswich Town takeover rumours

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Jack Whomes has been freed from prison after serving 23 years for the Essex Boys murders

'Essex Boys' killer released from prison to live in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Alan Judge pictured against Doncaster Rovers.

'A lad who wasn't in the 18 will be involved' - Cook to make changes for...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus