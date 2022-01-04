Saxmundham GP reaches vaccination milestone despite 'challenging' conditions

The Saxmundham Health Centre administered its 20,000th vaccine last week, just before the turn of the new year.

Rebecca Asher was in the chair as the practice delivered the milestone jab, helping protect patients from Covid.

Saxmundham is leading the way in terms of vaccinations.

The latest data for Saxmundham & Coldfair Green, shows 91.5% of the population have received their first dose, 86.4% have had their second dose and 75.6% have had their booster.

Dr John Havard said: "I am delighted and proud of all our staff that we have been able to maintain our momentum and continue the vaccination campaign. Although we now vaccinate during the week, we started out with big clinics at weekends, which needed a huge staff commitment.

"The scope of vaccinations is increasing all the time but we are striving to do our best amidst all the uncertainty. Staff illness and isolation make the problem more challenging so we are grateful to our patients for their understanding as we try to blend vaccinations into increasingly busy Primary Care demand."