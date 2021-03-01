Volunteers hailed after surgery rolls out nearly 1,000 Covid jabs in a day
- Credit: Contributed
A GP has paid tribute to a "committed" team of volunteers and staff after nearly 1,000 people received the coronavirus vaccine in one day at a Samxundham doctors' surgery.
Saxmundham Health, in Lambsale Meadow, has now administered nearly 6,000 jabs since it opened as a vaccination centre.
Senior partner Dr John Havard said 922 doses were rolled out on Sunday - including five police officers at the end of the day.
Dr Havard said the success of the rollout was due to help from volunteers in the town, as well as the surgery's staff.
He said: "It was a real joy to be able to protect so many patients from this disease and it was a heartwarming exercise to see how all our staff pulled together to make it happen.
You may also want to watch:
"We were also so lucky to have a team of committed volunteers.
"I think just shows how resourceful general practice teams and volunteer groups are.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town sack manager Paul Lambert
- 2 'It became clear there were significant differences of opinion' - Evans on sacking of Lambert
- 3 Blues getting closer to Paul Cook appointment with two former Town players in frame for his coaching staff
- 4 Covid case rates rising in Ipswich and Colchester
- 5 The four most viewed houses on the market in Suffolk this month
- 6 'There is no offer on the table... this is completely separate' - O'Neill on Town takeover reports and manager search
- 7 Andy Warren: It could be a time of real change at Ipswich Town... Lambert simply had to be the first casualty
- 8 US investors 'on verge' of buying Ipswich Town and appointing Paul Cook as manager
- 9 Town fans on Twitter: 'Amazing what you can do when you stop telling L1 players to play like Barcelona'!
- 10 Police receive nearly 140 calls about Covid breaches during sunny weekend
"When the chips are down, then primary care can step up to the plate and play a huge part in protecting the nation."