Volunteers hailed after surgery rolls out nearly 1,000 Covid jabs in a day

Published: 5:00 PM March 1, 2021

A GP has paid tribute to a "committed" team of volunteers and staff after nearly 1,000 people received the coronavirus vaccine in one day at a Samxundham doctors' surgery.

Saxmundham Health, in Lambsale Meadow, has now administered nearly 6,000 jabs since it opened as a vaccination centre.

Senior partner Dr John Havard said 922 doses were rolled out on Sunday - including five police officers at the end of the day.

The surgery has administered nearly 6,000 jabs so far - Credit: Contributed

Dr Havard said the success of the rollout was due to help from volunteers in the town, as well as the surgery's staff.

He said: "It was a real joy to be able to protect so many patients from this disease and it was a heartwarming exercise to see how all our staff pulled together to make it happen.

"We were also so lucky to have a team of committed volunteers.

Volunteers working at the Saxmundham surgery have been praised for their efforts - Credit: Contributed

"I think just shows how resourceful general practice teams and volunteer groups are.

"When the chips are down, then primary care can step up to the plate and play a huge part in protecting the nation."