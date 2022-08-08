Meeting scheduled to discuss Saxmundham 'one stop shop' health centre

Dr John Havard, of Saxmundham Health, has proposed plans for a 'one stop shop' health centre - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A leading Saxmundham health professional has spoken of a new 'one stop shop' health centre for the town ahead of a public meeting to discuss plans on Monday.

Dr John Havard, a GP at Saxmundham Health, has suggested the idea as a result of the current premises being "too small, too outdated and prone to flooding".

Under proposed plans, the NHS health centre will have a GP surgery, an opticians, a pharmacy, MRI scanning and social care.

A day nursery will also feature as a method of improving NHS staff recruitment, retention and training.

It is hoped the site could also work as extended service provision for the nearby out of hours and ambulance trust bases.

"The idea is to make a "one stop shop" service that will provide care for not just Saxmundham but also the surrounding area", said Dr Havard.

"It's far better to have consultants here rather than people trekking all the way to Ipswich or James Paget Hospitals.

"Diagnostics and procedures can also all be done in the community nowadays.

"You don't need to go to hospital for this stuff.

"We should be leaving them for those who really need to go there."

Dr Havard said Saxmundham would be perfect for the centre due to its location and geography.

"We have the A12, a train station and a bus stop on site.

"This means it will be superlative for a maximum number of rural patients."

With the town continuing to expand, the medical expert also believes it is crucial for the health service to follow suit.

"The nearest practices are Leiston, four miles away, Aldeburgh, seven miles away and Framlingham, eight miles away.

"Any new residents will have to be served in Saxmundham."

Furthermore, the current practice is located on a flood plain and has, in the past, "been eight inches deep in water on three occasions in every single room".

For these reasons, Dr Havard believes "the current premises are not only unfit for purpose but also dangerous".

Should plans be approved, the centre will also have the potential to add a minor injuries unit which could be open 24 hours a day.

A public meeting to discuss the proposals will take place at Saxmundham Market Hall at 7pm on Monday August 8.