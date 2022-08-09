'Strong public support' for new Saxmundham health centre

Dr John Havard has proposed 'one stop shop' health centre in Saxmundham - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A public meeting on Monday evening showed "strong public support" for a proposed 'one stop shop' health centre in Saxmundham.

Dr John Havard, a GP at Saxmundham Health, led the event which saw over 140 people attend.

"The hall was packed", he said.

"I was able to give everyone an outline of the plans and the response was really good.

Over 140 people were in attendance at the meeting - Credit: Jo Pemberton

"It was a nice, friendly meeting and which turned out to be very constructive."

Under proposed plans, the NHS health centre will have a GP surgery, opticians, a pharmacy and social care provision.

A day nursery will feature as a method of improving NHS staff recruitment, retention and training.

A large car park space will be available for a mobile MR scanner, while it is hoped the overall site could also work as extended service provision for the nearby out of hours and ambulance trust bases.

"There was a lot of discussion and a lot of questions", said Dr Havard.

"Some people were talking about service provision, such as menopause clinics.

"But that isn't so much of a problem as we've already got space for that. This was more about what would require new space and what we should be planning for."

The GP said a number of really good ideas were also suggested, with attendees keen to share their ideas.

"One suggestion that stood out was the establishment of a permanent physiotherapy room.

"This would mean we wouldn't just have physiotherapy two days a week, but every day.

"That was a very good idea."

Dr Havard proposed the plans as a result of the current premises being "too small, too outdated and prone to flooding".

He believes Saxmundham's location would make it the perfect place for a larger health centre.

A design plan of the new health centre - Credit: John Havard

"Geography is such a key point because everyone wants a new building, but you've got to think about where it will help the most people.

"Because we've got the A12, because we've got the train station, this is the place that's going to be able to help the most people in our rural communities.

"I think this was reflected in the amount of people that turned up to Monday's meeting.

"There is clearly strong public support and this has given us real energy to pursue the plans."