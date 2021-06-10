Published: 7:21 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 7:34 PM June 10, 2021

Nearly 75% of people in Felixstowe are now fully vaccinated against Covid as the battle against the virus continues in East Anglia.

The town has the third highest rate in the country for vaccinations with 89.3% of people aged 16-plus having had their first jab, while 74.8% of people have had both - the fifth highest rate in England.

In Mid Suffolk the roll out is steaming ahead with 45,456 people aged 50 and over - 93.5% - having received both doses of the vaccine by June 6. Only three other districts in the country have topped this figure. The figure for all ages having had both doses is 62.4%

The latest data released by the Government, showing vaccinations up to June 6, show that 59.3% people aged 16 and over in Suffolk and north east Essex have now had both doses of the vaccine.

A spokesman for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, said: “Our vaccination programme continues to perform very well and we’re hugely grateful for the support of the public and everyone involved in the programme itself.

“Earlier this week the offer of vaccinations was extended to those aged 25 to 29 and we would urge people in that age group, and all who are eligible, to book an appointment as soon as possible in order that they can protect themselves and their loved ones.

“Appointments are available via the National Booking System at a number of sites across Suffolk and north east Essex including dedicated vaccination centres, community pharmacies and GP surgeries.

“We are looking to hold additional walk-in clinics like those taking place at Gainsborough Sports Centre and Chevington Close this week, as well as using our vaccination bus and pop-up sites to continue to reach those communities where the uptake of the vaccine is lower.

“We need to remember that none of us are truly safe until we have all been vaccinated so it’s massively important that when people are eligible to book an appointment, they get themselves jabbed as soon as they can.”

Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich opened its doors today, June 10, to offer a walk-in vaccine service for those aged 40 and over to receive their first dose and for people aged 50 and over who would like to bring forward their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine from 12 to eight weeks.

This vaccine centre will also be open tomorrow, Friday, June 11, between 10am and 6pm.

The Chevington Close walk-in vaccine centre in Bury St Edmunds will also be open on Saturday, June 12, between 10am and 6pm.



