News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Shielding set to end for people at high risk from Covid

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 AM March 31, 2021   
Woman holding senior woman's hand on bed

Shielding measures are to be lifted from April 1 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

People who are deemed to be at high-risk from coronavirus and were asked to shield during the lockdown will no longer be required to do so from tomorrow.

Hundreds of residents across Suffolk and north Essex have spent the last few weeks and months staying at home, being unable to visit friends and family or do any in-store shopping.

Those who are defined as extremely clinically vulnerable to Covid were prioritised for vaccinations - with more than 60% of the population in Suffolk and north east Essex already receiving their first jab.

During the first lockdown last spring, people who were shielding were urged not to go outside at all for several months.

However, in the current lockdown that guidance changed to “stay at home as much as possible” and people were allowed much more freedom.

People were allowed to meet one other person for exercise and were also allowed to form 'support bubbles' with another household if they met certain criteria.

Shielders were urged to order their groceries online and were given priority access for delivery slots at supermarkets.

You may also want to watch:

Jo Reeder, chief executive of the BSEVC charity, which has been supporting people throughout the lockdowns, said a lot of shielders will not be "automatically confident" despite the lifting of measures.

Jo Reeder from Age UK Suffolk said it was important for people to look out for each other Picture: S

Jo Reeder, chief executive of the BSEVC charity, said some would be hesitant about the lifting of shielding measures - Credit: Su Anderson

She said: "The first lockdown was quite sudden for a lot of people. What people were worried about was how they would get their provisions.

Most Read

  1. 1 Red Arrows to soar over west Suffolk skies tomorrow morning
  2. 2 Matt Hancock to return home to Suffolk for first time since November
  3. 3 Police name woman, 33, killed in A1071 crash tragedy
  1. 4 New 'Angel of the East' arrives on Aldeburgh beach ahead of Gormley removal
  2. 5 How busy is Suffolk's coast today as lockdown eases?
  3. 6 Toy poodle named Jet reunited with family after going missing in the snow
  4. 7 'I think there was another role for him' - Stevenson laments departure of fellow ex-Town star Berra
  5. 8 Ipswich Town takeover rumours reignited by new Land Registry search
  6. 9 Covid fines for riders 'abusing' beauty spot as bikes seized
  7. 10 'I'm demanding it now' - Cook challenges Town players to stand up and be counted

"But the lack of social contact has become a real problem. We have seen a rise in anxiety levels.

"We are really seeing that extended isolation period starting to have a real impact on people. Some have not had a proper conversation in a long time.

"Some have managed it really well with adopting new technology, but others have struggled.

"The real positive out of this has been the community engagement we have seen.

"Just because shielding is lifted, it doesn't mean people will be automatically confident about going out.

"I think people are hopeful about the lockdown being lifted, but many are realistic. It won't be a case of throwing open the door and saying 'hello world, we're back'.

"It's just about being sensible and doing this gradually."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The latest coronavirus infection survey has shown large drops around the county

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
A couple from Essex delivering Christmas presents were stopped by police in Wales Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 30s receiving support following rape at skate park

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Man in brown hat digging with a gardening fork in a flowerbed

'The Jamie Oliver of gardening' - is this Suffolk's next TV star?

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon
Magnolia Drive, Colchester

Urgent appeal after teenage girl seriously hurt in hit-and-run

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus