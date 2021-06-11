Do you think 'Freedom Day' should go ahead on June 21?

Poll

Published: 2:55 PM June 11, 2021

Do you think the government should go ahead with the so-called "Freedom Day"? - Credit: Archant

The much-anticipated "Freedom Day" could be just 10 days away – but do you think the government should go ahead with the final step of lockdown easing?

The government is set to announce its decision on whether to lift the remaining lockdown restrictions on June 14, with much of the economy having already reopened.

But while the decision is yet to be made, many are asking whether the so-called "Freedom Day" on June 21 should be delayed.

Infection rates in Suffolk are much lower than the rest of the country, with seven-day rates in all local authorities in the county below 16 cases per 100,000 as of June 6.

Babergh has the second lowest seven-day rate in England with a rate of 4.3 per 100,000.

However the situation isn't the same in much of the country, particularly in the north west of England which has been hit hard by the Delta Variant.

In all, 27 local authorities have seven-day infection rates higher than 100 cases per 100,000 – seven of those being above 300.

The "R" number – the number of people an infected person will pass the virus onto on average – in England is said to be between 1.2 to 1.4 according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

In terms of hospital beds, two people were in East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust hospitals with coronavirus as of June 8, with West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust having one patient.

Nationally, there were 879 people in hospital on that date, up from 776 the previous week.

But what do you think – should the final lockdown restrictions be lifted, or should we remain vigilant? We would welcome your views about what you think should happen on June 21 in the form below.

