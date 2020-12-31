Sizewell power station establishes Covid-19 testing centre

Published: 12:11 PM December 31, 2020

Sizewell B is establishing its own temporary Covid-19 test centre for staff and contractors at the plant - Credit: Su Anderson

Staff and contractors at the Sizewell B power station on the Suffolk coast are to be given Covid-19 tests at a new temporary testing facility being established there.

The power station employs more than 500 people, and is the latest Covid-secure measure being introduced.

A spokeswoman from EDF Energy which runs the plant, said: "Sizewell B is establishing a temporary Covid testing facility next to one of our existing buildings in Leiston, located next to the rail head.

"This temporary facility is for our employees and contractors only and enables us to extend our current testing facilities and is one of a number of measures we have put in place to ensure the safety of our workers and the wider community during the pandemic."

Public Health Suffolk has confirmed it is not involved in establishing the Covid testing site there, as it is only for plant staff and contractors.