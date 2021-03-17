Three Suffolk districts see small rise in Covid-19 cases

Published: 8:25 PM March 17, 2021

Three Suffolk areas saw a small rise in cases - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Three Suffolk districts have seen a small rise in coronavirus case rates over the past week, latest government figures have revealed.

For the seven days to March 13, Ipswich's Covid-19 case rate rose to 57 per 100,000 people, up from 43.1.

The national average is 59.4 per 100,000 people.

Babergh (29.3) and East Suffolk (30.5) also showed increases over the past seven days.

Rates in Mid Suffolk - at 21.2 per 100,000 people - and West Suffolk (38.5) were both down.

You may also want to watch:

All areas of north Essex showed a decline in cases, with Maldon the fourth lowest in the country at 7.7 per 100,000 people.

The statistics, for the seven days to March 13, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (March 14-17) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people getting the first dose of their Covid-19 jab will be "constrained" as a result of a "significant" reduction in the vaccine supply available, health officials have said.

NHS leaders said there will be a "significant reduction" in the vaccine supply from the week beginning March 29.

A letter to regional NHS bosses says that the reduction will continue for a "four-week period".

As a result, health leaders have said that people under the age of 50 should only get the jab if they are in a priority group for the vaccine.

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock told the Downing Street press conference that the nation was "on course" to meet the target of offering a first dose to all over-50s by April 15.