Published: 3:37 PM February 7, 2021

Snow has forced Suffolk's coronavirus testing centres to close this afternoon.

All testing sites in the county for those with Covid symptoms have been shut, but organisers say the situation will be reviewed daily.

Anyone who had appointments will be contacted by text message about re-booking. If you are experiencing symptoms, self-isolate and check the website for the earliest available slots.

The community testing centres - also known as rapid testing or lateral flow testing centres - at Bury St Edmunds, Lowestoft and the University of Suffolk in Ipswich for people not displaying symptoms have also been closed.

The announcement follows the news that many of Suffolk's vaccination centres have been forced to close along with those in north Essex.

Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich, Debenham Community Centre, The Mix at Stowmarket, Trinity Park in Ipswich and Woodbridge Community Hall are all closed.

You may also want to watch:

The Epi Centre at Haverhill will close at 4pm.

The Jobserve Stadium in Colchester and Clacton Hospital have also been forced to close to vaccine patients.

A decision on whether the sites will be opening again tomorrow is set to take place later today.