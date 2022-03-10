News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Group launched to tackle depression, dementia and loneliness through sport

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:30 AM March 10, 2022
Man reading old sports newspaper

The Sporting Memories group will be held each week at the Kingfisher leisure centre, from May 18. - Credit: Sporting Memories Foundation

Sudbury will become the latest place to have a Sporting Memories group, which launches on May 18.

The sessions, which are free to attend, will take place at Abbeycroft Leisure's Kingfisher leisure centre, each Wednesday between 2-3pm.  

One of the organisers of the group, Andy Read, said: “I’d like to see the group offering the people of Sudbury who enjoy talking about sport to have the opportunity to get together at no cost to them, after some trying months and a couple of years of lockdowns. 

“Especially those people that perhaps haven't met up with as many people as they would do normally, or those that may be suffering from dementia or just feel a bit low. 

Photographs of famous sporting events

The groups help to tackle dementia, depression and loneliness, through talking about sport and promoting physical activity. - Credit: Sporting Memories Foundation

Sporting memories group attended by Terry Butcher

The groups also include guest speakers, Ipswich Town and England legend Terry Butcher is a patron of the Sporting Memories Foundation. - Credit: Sporting Memories Foundation

Andy has previously campaigned for defibrillators in Sudbury, following a cardiac arrest in 2018, and is using his experience as motivation for the group. 

“I could've easily been the person suffering, so an opportunity to talk about sport with like-minded people locally would've been a huge benefit to me," he said.

The Sporting Memories Foundation tackle depression, dementia, and loneliness through talking about sport as well as promoting physical exercise. 

“The common theme of sport will hopefully get people together, trigger conversations and give people the opportunity to make new contacts and friendships. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Mesmerising' Suffolk coastal village named among 'most beautiful' in UK
  2. 2 Town submit Portman Road planning application
  3. 3 Part of unreleased Ed Sheeran song accidentally played in court hearing
  1. 4 'Devastated' - Team behind waterside pub to depart after 10 years
  2. 5 Stu says: Five observations following 2-0 Lincoln win
  3. 6 'Comfortably the best side in this division' - Appleton praises Town
  4. 7 'There was no worry about him', says doorman who spoke to Corrie McKeague
  5. 8 Kesgrave shooter has 24-year jail term reduced on appeal
  6. 9 Suffolk florist is taking the UK by storm with her stunning faux flowers
  7. 10 'I'm not worried' - McKenna on key injuries during Lincoln win

“I think it’s very important to have something like this in Sudbury," Andy added. 

Andy Read, who suffered a cardiac arrest back in 2018, is campaigning for more defibs in Sudbury and

Andy Read previously campaigned for defibrillator's in Sudbury. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Andy also hopes to use the groups to provide a link with the facilities at the Kingfisher leisure centre, in order to help “get people back to thinking about physical as well as mental fitness.

“I think we’re going to have something very special in Sudbury," Andy said. 

There are currently groups in Ipswich, Hadleigh and Lowestoft, details of which can be found here.

Chief executive at Abbeycroft Leisure, Warren Smyth, said: “We’re very pleased to be hosting the new Sporting Memories group in Sudbury at Kingfisher as we know what a difference these social groups can make to people’s lives.

“We’ll also be encouraging physical activity as part of the group session and working with the participants to promote the wider programmes and activities on offer.

“We have the social license for four Sporting Memories groups across our portfolio of facilities and will be looking to develop more of these in due course, alongside our ’Together’ sessions which we’ve been running successfully in Hadleigh for a number of years."

Sudbury News
Suffolk
Babergh News

Don't Miss

The aftermath of the fire at the Field of Dream farm in Thurston

Suffolk Live News

'It's heartbreaking': Anger after suspected arson attack at Suffolk farm

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson scores to take Town into a 2-0 lead.

Ipswich Town vs Lincoln City | Live

Matchday Recap: Burns and Jackson beat LIncoln

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The opening of the new Dixon and Young Pie and Mash business in Sudbury.

Pie and mash shop brings a taste of the East End to Suffolk

Dominic Bareham

person
Corrie McKeague disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Corrie McKeague's mum says she wasn't aware of him ever sleeping in bin

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon