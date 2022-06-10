Don't forget about Covid - that was the message today to vulnerable people as a new roll-out of vaccines to those with damaged immune systems was stepped up by the government.

The number of people becoming seriously ill with the disease has fallen dramatically over the last few months - but the spring roll-out of vaccines for those considered at risk is still seen as very important.

Now the NHS is calling on people with a weakened immune system to book in or visit a walk-in centre for their Covid-19 vaccines.

All individuals aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed are advised to receive a spring booster dose of the vaccine, typically six months after their last dose.

The NHS pointed out that Covid is still out there, and the vaccine offers the best defence against becoming seriously unwell, staying out of hospital and passing on the virus to loved ones and others around you.

It is safe, effective and free for everyone, with thousands of convenient appointments every day.

You do not even need to be registered with a GP practice to receive your vaccine.

Sarah Cavanagh, the vaccination programmes pharmacist for the NHS in the East of England, said today: “With summer starting and all of the Covid measures no longer in place, everyone wants to get out and enjoy themselves, and so they should – we’ve all been through difficult times with the pandemic.

“But if you have health issues that could affect your ability to fight this virus, it’s essential that you give your immune system an extra boost to help protect you from becoming seriously unwell if you catch Covid.

“So please, if you have been invited to have an extra booster vaccination, arrange to get vaccinated.

“And if you have a relative, a friend or a neighbour who you know is at risk, ask them if they have had their spring booster, and if they haven’t, please encourage them to get one.

“Getting boosted will help us all have an enjoyable – and healthy – summer.”

To book your Covid vaccine spring booster or any other doses you can call 119 or visit the NHS website.