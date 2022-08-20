Dad's 1,000km cycle 'back to fitness' after heart surgery

Nik Brunner will be cycling 1,000km in 75 hours, just two years after he was told to much exertion could kill him, all to raise money for the British Heart Foundation - Credit: British Heart Foundation

A keen cyclist who learned he needed emergency heart surgery the day after doing a 30-mile bike ride is planning to cycle 1,000km in just 75 hours.

Nik Brunner, from Stanway, Essex, is back in the saddle after lifesaving surgery in 2020 and aiming to ride this distance in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

The 47-year-old, who is a keen cycler, first started having pains in his chest, which eventually led to pains in the arms and jaw.

After being referred to have an x-ray, doctors found that one of the arteries in his heart had a 99% blockage and another a 95% blockage, and he was in serious risk of a heart attack.

Nik said: "It was a complete shock. I had a conversation with a consultant and he was telling me that the problem is so serious they would rather I did not leave the hospital.

"They told me that any exertion could have killed me. Only the day before I'd been out doing a 30-mile bike ride."

Nik, who works in finance, had open heart surgery in Basildon to replace his blocked artery.

Since coming out of the hospital, the father-of-three has been building up his fitness in preparation for this challenge he set himself.

He said: "After my operation it was a target I set to prove to myself my recovery has been a success.

"My rehab has been hugely helped by the coaches at my gym. They have helped me get stronger and fitter than I have probably ever been before.

"Completing this ride would feel like the end of the story."

Nik will be starting this challenge on August 25, and in order to complete it, he will need to spend up to 18 hours on the bike every day, covering distances as far as 200 miles.

Nik continued: "It is not a race so you can pace yourself during the day.

"I have done plenty of training, so I know my fitness is there.

"The test on a ride like this is more of a mental one and having the resolve to keep going hour after hour.

"Knowing I will be raising money for the British Heart Foundation will help me keep turning the pedals."

To support Nik and the BHF, click here.