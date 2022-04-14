'We are really going to miss her': healthcare practice manager retires after 47 years

Practice Manager at Stowhealth, Wendy Denny, is retiring after 47 years at the GP surgery. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Stowhealth practice manager Wendy Denny has retired, 47 years on from starting her first role at the surgery.

"Utterly dependable, always approachable" Wendy arrived at Stowhealth, Stowmarket, at the age of 17, working her way up to becoming practice manager in 2005.

Staff at Stowhealth say they "are really going to miss her" and have been paying tribute to Wendy who was "at the heart of Stowhealth for many years".

Kathryn Parrish who will be taking over, with Wendy. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Looking back on her time at the surgery Wendy said: "When I joined in 1975 little did I know that I would be here 47 years later. Throughout my years at the practice, there have been many changes, which have kept my job so varied and never boring.

"I have worked with some incredible people over this time who have become like family to me and I will miss them dearly.

"I’m now looking forward to the next chapter of my life and have a long list of activities I’m planning to pursue.

"Hopefully I’ll remember to turn off my alarm and not drive into work next week!"

Colleagues past and present gathered last week to celebrate Wendy's dedication to the surgery, prior to her official last day on Thursday, April 14.

After 47 years, our amazing practice manager Wendy Denny is retiring on Thursday. Last Friday, friends & former colleagues (very) old & new, joined us to celebrate this wonderful achievement & marvellous person. Thank you & enjoy your well-earned rest, Wend @iesccg @SuffolkGPFed pic.twitter.com/Ngk2N0GeK1 — Stowhealth (@stowhealth) April 12, 2022

Wendy was treated with gifts and cakes as the Stowhealth community came together to give the "cheerful and approachable" practice manager the send-off she warranted.

Staff who worked alongside Wendy paid tribute to her "loyal, efficient, discrete, accurate" nature as well as being "supporting, cheerful and always being there".

Others describe Wendy as a "truly amazing" person who has "always been there for everyone," and that her "smiling face will be missed".

Wendy is retiring after her "wonderful achievement" of 47 years with the surgery, which Stowhealth say is a "well-earned rest."