Food memories project sees care home residents 'dine through decades'
Residents at a Stowmarket care home have been busy rediscovering their favourite foods from the past.
Cedrus House, in Bittern Crescent, took part in a food-themed reminiscence session as part of a national initiative.
Foods sampled included garlic bread, seafood and a roast dinner.
After residents shared food memories, the home's head chef, Ian Hetzel, created a selection of dishes for a sensory tasting session.
Michelle Webster, home manager, said: “We had a wonderful time dining through the decades and reminiscing about our favourite foods from the past.
"Reminiscence activities have many positive effects for older people, particularly those living with dementia.”
As part of the Food for Thought initiative, Care UK homes across the country are taking part in activities which encourage memory sharing.
Care UK has teamed up with historian Dr Polly Russell, presenter of the BBC Back in Time for… TV series, to create a tasting menu featuring foods from the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
The menu is being used as part of an interactive storytelling session hosted by Dr Polly.
Dr Polly said: “I am delighted to have partnered with Care UK for this project. There really is something incredibly special about the way food can evoke memories and emotions.
"Just one flavour or smell can prompt a different memory and emotion for each individual, which is why food can be such a powerful tool for memory recall.”