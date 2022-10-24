News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ambulance staff balloted on strike over pay

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 12:15 AM October 24, 2022
East of England Ambulance Sevices Hospital Lane April 2020.

GMB members at the East of England Ambulance Service are being balloted on strike action over pay. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Ambulance staff in the region are being balloted on strike action from today as part of a pay dispute after they were offered a 4% rise in salary.

Members of the GMB union employed by 11 trusts across England and Wales, including the East of England Ambulance Service, will be taking part in the vote between now and November 29.

Rachel Harrison, GMB Acting National Secretary, said: “Ambulance workers don’t do this lightly – and this would be the biggest ambulance strike for 30 years. 

"But more than ten years of pay cuts, plus the cost-of-living crisis, means workers can’t make ends meet. They are desperate. 

"But this is much more about patient safety at least as much about pay. Delays up to 26 hours and 135,000 vacancies across the NHS mean a third of GMB ambulance workers think a delay they’ve been involved with has led to a death."

