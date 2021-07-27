Suffolk charity honoured by Queen for rebuilding stroke survivors' lives

Published: 7:00 PM July 27, 2021

A rehabilitation charity has been honoured by the Queen for its work rebuilding the lives of stroke survivors over the last 20 years in Suffolk.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, presented The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service 2021 to Success After Stroke in Woolverstone, near Ipswich.

Sudbury-based Success After Stroke's 60 volunteers help survivors reclaim their lives with physiotherapy, speech and language therapy and mental well-being activities.

Viv Bourne, trustee and volunteer at Suffolk After Stroke, who has been there since their founding 20-years-ago said: "We're very excited.

"I think the volunteers have done everything they could do to help stoke survivors."

This has been from helping people who are struggling to put their socks back on to learning to say no when they mean yes.

She added the "camaraderie" over the past year during the pandemic has been "absolutely amazing".

Mrs Bourne encouraged more people to get help and volunteer as Suffolk After Stroke provides "a real high".

"It's really so lovely," she added.

The Lord-Lieutenant Lady Clare said: "Success After Stroke are a truly remarkable organisation.

"The group was founded just over 20 years ago and it was apparent to the assessors that the duty of care they offer is exceptional and without them, 80 stroke survivors in Suffolk and Essex would be left with no help to try to get their lives back. The volunteers really do go above and beyond.

"Success after Stroke is one of those rare organisations that completely transform the lives of all those it comes in contact with and that includes whole families.

"I am extremely proud to present you with this Award, on behalf of HM The Queen, today."

Suffolk received a record-breaking number of QAVS Awards this year, with five worthy organisations achieving the accolade that is the equivalent of an MBE for voluntary groups.

Do you know a worthy organisation who should be put forward for this award? The 2022 round is now open and full details of the criteria and how to nominate can be found at qavs.culture.gov.uk.

The Suffolk Lieutenancy office offers advice and support: details here https://suffolk-lieutenancy.org.uk/queens-award-for-voluntary-service. Nominations for the 2022 awards close on September 15.