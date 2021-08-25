Published: 12:13 PM August 25, 2021

Neighbours from Sudbury completing a one-mile walk in preparation for the 25 for Active Suffolk challenge - Credit: Active Suffolk

A group of neighbours in Sudbury have helped to kick off a new physical activity challenge - and are challenging people across Suffolk to get involved.

Active Suffolk is asking people across the county to commit to recording 25 days of physical activity, movement, or sport, to mark the organisation's 25th birthday.

The 25 for Active Suffolk challenge, which launched on Monday, is using a new online physical activity tracker for adults of all ages - where you can track everything from dancing to gardening.

Children can also join in, by picking up challenge cards from leisure centres and other locations or downloading one online.

The drive comes after it was revealed that nearly a quarter of adults in Suffolk are inactive following lockdown.

A group of six Sudbury neighbours have joined in, after taking part in exercise sessions organised by Kerry Butcher.

Kerry said: “After qualifying as a chair-based exercise instructor, I decided to encourage my local neighbours to get involved in some regular sessions.

"I delivered this for them at my home but when we went into lockdown, we moved the sessions outside. However, the weather often put a stop to this, so we decided to begin venturing out on some gentle walks together.

"Although we often take part in physical activity together, competing the 25 for Active Suffolk challenge will give us the motivation to continue and do a little more.

"It is great that we can all set our own goals as it feels achievable, and I know we will all support one another to meet our goals.”

One of the regular walkers said: “It is great to get out for walks together and to be more active. For me it really helps to manage my Type 2 diabetes.

"I love having regular fresh air, socialising with my community, and maintaining my independence.”

The challenge, which runs until September 17, aims to encourage people across the county to move more and sit less.

Laura Beale, marketing executive at Active Suffolk, said: "This is our first online physical activity challenge and we hope to encourage as many residents as possible to get involved.

"Unlike many other challenges, participants set their own goal. Regardless of their age, current levels of physical activity or ability, everyone can participate.

"The main aim is to support everyone to move a little more each day, so whether that means making a conscious effort to get out for a short walk, carry out some chair-based stretches or go for a run, it all counts.”

Adults can track their daily movement on Active Suffolk's website, while children can pick up fun challenge cards from leisure centres and other locations or download a card.

For more details and to sign up, visit the website.