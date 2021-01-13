Suffolk taxi firms offer elderly free trips to get their Covid jabs
- Credit: Sudbury Cab Company
A number of taxi firms in Sudbury and the surrounding areas are offering free transport to elderly residents who are unable to get to their Covid-19 injections.
Cab companies in Sudbury, Great Cornard, Melford and Lavenham are taking the elderly - free of charge - to their scheduled vaccine appointments to help those in need at this difficult time.
Sudbury Cab Company and Smith's Private Hire are helping out the elderly in Sudbury and Great Cornard, while Cooks Private Hire and the volunteer owner of India Villa are covering the Melford and Lavenham areas.
Joanne Cleverley, who has been managing director of the Sudbury Cab Company for more than two years and previously worked in the care industry, said she wanted to help the community in a difficult time.
"A lot of elderly people who live alone are really worried about getting the vaccine," she said.
"If I can help them get there and back safely, without the need for public transport, then that's great."
Over the lockdown, Joanne's company has been doing shopping trips for the elderly, trying to help the more vulnerable in any way they can.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: Hotspots of coronavirus in Suffolk as infections rise
- 2 Latest Covid-19 infection rates for Suffolk and north Essex
- 3 Explained: rules on exercise in lockdown 3 - and how far you can travel
- 4 Two councils stop brown bin collections as staff self-isolate
- 5 Four-letter warning to outsiders 'smacks of xenophobia'
- 6 Revealed: When Covid jabs will be available at Suffolk's new vaccine hubs
- 7 'Warm and generous Richard brought smiles to people’s lives'
- 8 Neighbours upset that 'green' area was dug up without warning
- 9 Over 10,000 new Covid cases in one week for region
- 10 Police carry out coastal vehicle checks as 39 Covid fines handed out
She said she is also offering the free service to those who do have access to the bus, as they are anxious about getting the vaccine enough as it is - without the added stresses of getting there.
Hardwicke House Surgery, in Sudbury, has thanked Joanne for her services, and has been signposting people to her once they have been given an appointment.
Also working alongside Joanne's company is Smith's Private Hire, who are helping get the elderly to and from appointments.
The two Sudbury company's have been working throughout the lockdown, helping get keyworker children to schools.
Joanne said the business has been quiet due to the prolonged closure of pubs and bars, but they have had a rise in keyworkers and shoppers who have turned to her service.
For more information and to make a booking give the taxi companies a call.