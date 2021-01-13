Published: 7:30 AM January 13, 2021

Melford volunteer and business owner of Little India & India Villa of Hadleigh, Razak Amin (Shah), Norman Smith from Smith's Private Hire, Joanne Cleverley and driver Ian Longstaff from Sudbury Cab Company, and David and Chloe Cook from Cooks Private Hire, are all offering free trips for the elderly so they can get their Covid-19 vaccines. - Credit: Sudbury Cab Company

A number of taxi firms in Sudbury and the surrounding areas are offering free transport to elderly residents who are unable to get to their Covid-19 injections.

Cab companies in Sudbury, Great Cornard, Melford and Lavenham are taking the elderly - free of charge - to their scheduled vaccine appointments to help those in need at this difficult time.

Sudbury Cab Company and Smith's Private Hire are helping out the elderly in Sudbury and Great Cornard, while Cooks Private Hire and the volunteer owner of India Villa are covering the Melford and Lavenham areas.

Joanne Cleverley, who has been managing director of the Sudbury Cab Company for more than two years and previously worked in the care industry, said she wanted to help the community in a difficult time.

"A lot of elderly people who live alone are really worried about getting the vaccine," she said.

"If I can help them get there and back safely, without the need for public transport, then that's great."

Joanne Cleverley, managing director of Sudbury Cab Company, and driver Ian Longstaff are helping the elderly residents in the community. - Credit: Sudbury Cab Company

Over the lockdown, Joanne's company has been doing shopping trips for the elderly, trying to help the more vulnerable in any way they can.

She said she is also offering the free service to those who do have access to the bus, as they are anxious about getting the vaccine enough as it is - without the added stresses of getting there.

Hardwicke House Surgery, in Sudbury, has thanked Joanne for her services, and has been signposting people to her once they have been given an appointment.

Also working alongside Joanne's company is Smith's Private Hire, who are helping get the elderly to and from appointments.

The two Sudbury company's have been working throughout the lockdown, helping get keyworker children to schools.

Joanne said the business has been quiet due to the prolonged closure of pubs and bars, but they have had a rise in keyworkers and shoppers who have turned to her service.

For more information and to make a booking give the taxi companies a call.