Suffolk and all of Essex to be in Tier 4 from Boxing Day
- Credit: Pippa Fowles/PA
Suffolk and the whole of Essex will be placed into Tier 4 coronavirus measures from Boxing Day, the government has announced.
Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock led a government briefing on Wednesday afternoon, where he revealed Covid-19 cases had risen "sharply" in East Anglia, as well as other parts of the south-east of England.
He said it was "absolutely vital" that action is taken as case numbers escalate due to a new, mutated form of the virus.
Suffolk leaders have said the move was "inevitable" as case numbers continue to rise in the county.
The new measures come into effect at 00.01am on Boxing Day, Mr Hancock said, with the current Christmas Day rules on household mixing allowed to continue.
Suffolk and the Essex districts of Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford were left in Tier 2 after the government's review of the system last week.
You may also want to watch:
The rest of Essex is already in Tier 4 measures.
Most Read
- 1 Could Suffolk go into Tier 3 or 4 on Boxing Day?
- 2 'Incredibly serious' Covid situation in Suffolk, say council
- 3 Suffolk and all of Essex to be in Tier 4 from Boxing Day
- 4 ‘We are drowning’: Harrowing plea from Covid frontline as nurses warn hospital 'near breaking point'
- 5 Coastal restaurant asks customers for proof of tier
- 6 Explained - what you can and can't do in Tier 4
- 7 Two Suffolk towns named among the most festive in UK
- 8 Major Suffolk road blocked after truck rolls over during accident
- 9 'For the greater good' – Suffolk pubs react to Tier 4 announcement
- 10 'Rules are clear' - second homeowners urged to stay away from Suffolk