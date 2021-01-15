Published: 6:26 PM January 15, 2021

Coronavirus rates have dropped in every district - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Every district in Suffolk and north Essex has seen a drop in their coronavirus infection rates, according to the latest data.

The statistics compare the seven days to January 11 with the seven days to January 4.

Data from the last four days is not included as it is not fully comprehensive.

The data showed drops in every district in Suffolk, with the biggest drop coming in Babergh. Here, infection rates went from 654 cases per 100,000 to 467.2 cases per 100,000.

Despite a small drop, Ipswich continues to have the highest infection rate of any district in Suffolk at 628.1 cases per 100,000.

Over the border in north Essex, case numbers dropped in every district.

The largest drop was in Maldon, which saw cases fall from 1,092 cases per 100,000 to 637.6 cases per 100,000.

Braintree, which has been one of the hardest hit areas lately, also saw a large drop from 1,161.2 cases per 100,000 to 754.9 cases per 100,000.