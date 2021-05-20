The areas of Suffolk leading the way when it comes to Covid-19 vaccine take-up

Published: 6:03 PM May 20, 2021

The highest estimated proportion of people aged 60 and over to be fully vaccinated is in Mid Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

More than three quarters of people living in East Suffolk have now received their first Covid-19 jab – the fourth highest rate of any local authority in the country.

A total of 75.9% of over 16s have been given the first of two injections in the district, according to the latest figures.

Suffolk and North East Essex lies third among the top five NHS Trust areas for those over 16 to have received both doses.

Both East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk feature in the top 10 local authority areas for over-16s receiving both jabs.

The highest estimated proportion of people aged 60 and over to be fully vaccinated is also in Mid Suffolk (93.2%), followed by Harborough (91.5%) and Stratford-on-Avon (91.0%). The lowest proportion is in the City of London (54.5%), followed by the London boroughs of Tower Hamlets (55.6%) and Westminster (56.9%).

About four in five people in England aged 60 and over are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, figures suggest.

An estimated 81.6% of people in the age group had received both doses of a vaccine by May 16.

The figures for vaccinations were published by NHS England, and have been combined with population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Some 37.4% of people aged 55-59 are estimated to have had both doses, along with 30.0% of people aged 50-54.

People aged 60 and over were in the top seven groups on the priority list for vaccines, with initial doses offered to over-80s from early December, and over-70s from mid-January.

In Bolton, where the Indian variant of coronavirus has pushed Covid-19 case rates to the highest anywhere in the UK, 82.2% of people aged 60 and over are fully vaccinated, up from 75.2% seven days earlier, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said almost 14,000 vaccinations had been given in Bolton and Blackburn since the previous Friday and more than 26,000 in the past week.

A campaign of surge testing for new cases of coronavirus is taking place in both areas, along with an expanded rollout of vaccinations.