Mapped: The neighbourhoods with highest and lowest Covid rates in Suffolk

The Sudbury area Covid rate is among the highest in England, government figures show - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Latest coronavirus data has revealed neighbourhoods in and around Sudbury currently have the highest infection rate in Suffolk and north Essex.

Government figures for the week up to April 3, have been broken down into postcodes known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have an average population of 8,000.

The neighbourhood with the highest Covid infection rate in the region was Acton, Great Waldingfield and Bures with 1284.6 cases per 100,000 people.

The neighbourhood with the lowest coronavirus rate across Suffolk and north Essex was Wivenhoe and University with 423.5 per 100,000 people.

Rates in parts of Ipswich were also low in parts, with Westgate reporting 459.9 cases per 100,000 people.