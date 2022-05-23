Eleanor continues heart fundraising fight for 'best friend'

Eleanore Fitzgerald with her grandfather and 'best friend', John Tesh - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk beauty pageant contestant has raised more than £1,000 so far this year to support the British Heart Foundation.

Eleanore Fitzgerald, from Sweffling, near Framlingham, took up pageantry two years ago as a way of attracting donations for the charity after her grandfather recovered from a triple heart bypass.

The 20-year-old has now announced she has raised £1,001 in 2022 so far. This follows a total of £1,029 last year.

Miss Fitzgerald was only five-years-old when her grandfather, John Tesh, had a major bypass operation in a London hospital.

Her uncle, Michael Fitzgerald, also died aware from a sudden heart attack three years ago. It will be the fifth anniversary of his passing in September.

Speaking on this latest milestone, Miss Fitzgerald said: "It truly means so much to me to have raised this amount in just a few months. The support I've received in the community has been huge, which really shows the community spirit community spirit in Suffolk.

"My grandad remains my biggest cheerleader and best friend, so to have raised this much in his honour is incredible."