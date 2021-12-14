News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Jab rate in Suffolk has to more than double to hit vaccine booster target

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 7:00 PM December 14, 2021
Ed Garratt, executive lead for Suffolk and North East Essex CCG's, having his booster jab at the mas

Vaccinations given out will need to increase by more than 10,000 per day in Suffolk - Credit: Danielle Booden

The number of vaccinations administered daily in Suffolk will have to more than double if the Government's target of offering every adult a booster jab before the end of the year is to be met.

A Suffolk GP has said the "phenomenal rate of growth" of Omicron requires a "phenomenal response", and exhausted staff are said to be ready to rise to the challenge.

As of today, the Government has suspended the 15 minute wait after a vaccine to speed up the process.

Lisa Nobes, chief nurse for Suffolk, at the mass vaccination centre at Newmarket Racecourse

Lisa Nobes, chief nurse for Suffolk, at a mass vaccination centre at Newmarket Racecourse - Credit: Danielle Booden

Lisa Nobes, chief nurse for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, said: “Across the patch we are going full-steam ahead with the booster vaccination programme.

“In order to achieve the government’s target, locally, we need to increase the number of vaccinations we administer from 7,000 to 18,000 every day.

“Plans are already well advanced to support this. These include extending the hours of our walk-in centres to offer a seven-day a week service, including evening opening so people can best fit in a vaccination around work or family commitments.

“For those who prefer a booked appointment there are many convenient options, with vaccinations available every day of the week. We’re really pleased that from later this week our partners at Colchester and Ipswich hospitals will each have 1,000 bookable vaccination slots available every day, which can be booked via the national booking system.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
  2. 2 Revealed: Who fans want as new Ipswich Town boss
  3. 3 Man located after Orwell Bridge closed following incident
  1. 4 'Large' burst water main causing delays on busy west Suffolk road
  2. 5 'They'll need to go back to basics' - Butcher on Town manager search
  3. 6 Town team news ahead of Barrow FA Cup replay
  4. 7 Major Covid-19 testing centre temporarily closed this week
  5. 8 Husband killed wife before taking his own life, coroner concludes
  6. 9 Lateral flow test supply problems: where can I get one in Suffolk?
  7. 10 McGreal on whether he might still be in charge for Sunderland visit

“In order to support these plans we are working with the Local Resilience Forum to get the support we need and health professionals either already have or are in the process of being deployed onto the booster vaccination programme."

Senior partner Dr Havard said Saxmundham Health is aiming to vaccinate the next age group ahead of s

Senior partner Dr Havard from Saxmundham Health has been heavily involved in vaccination the local population - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Dr John Havard, from Saxmundham Health Centre, said: "I think the phenomenal rate of growth of the new variant demands a phenomenal response from primary care and I feel sure we will rise to the challenge.

"Our staff are exhausted from the weekend working on top of really busy weeks but we just have to do it as we know just how significant the booster dose is.

"We plan to get all the patients boosted this month and will add evening clinics on top of weekends until the job is done."

To find the latest information about vaccines in Suffolk, visit: www.sneevaccine.org.uk which is updated daily with locations and times of walk-in clinics, as well as trusted facts on the vaccine and vaccination. The local helpline is 0344 257 3961.

Health
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pasture land at Peasenhall where 12 homes could be built

East Suffolk Council

Objections lodged over plans for affordable homes in Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The new cafe and shop will open on the edge of Metfield

Retail

Village set to welcome Suffolk Jungle Room cafe and shop

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Yvonne Norcott

NHS

Suffolk woman who survived two liver transplants died suddenly from sepsis

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
This brown arable field next to and behind Reeve Lodge in Trimley St Martin could see around 140 new homes plus primary...

Planning and Development

Decision expected soon on amended plans for 139 homes and new £1.2m school

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon