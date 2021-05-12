'Thank you for all you do' - Suffolk celebrates International Nurses Day
- Credit: ESNEFT
It's International Nurses Day - and many people have been taking the time to thank our nursing staff for their vital work.
There is overwhelming gratitude across Suffolk and north Essex to nurses who have been working on the Covid-19 frontline over the past year, and played a vital role in so many other areas too.
The special day is observed on May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth, each year, to honour and pay tribute to nurses around the world.
At Aldeburgh Hospital, which is part of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), cupcakes were served to thank staff for their hard work.
The team at Hospital Radio Ipswich marked the day by tweeting: "Today is International Nurses Day, a chance for us to say 'Thank you' to ESNEFT for all that you do, and all that you have given our community in these unprecedented times."
And there were more cakes at West Suffolk Hospital, where Sarah Watson, associate director of operations for medicine, tweeted: "Well done to F8 nursing team and their sensational leader Asha, great presentation and great cakes!!"
Also at West Suffolk, gynaecology matron and urogynaecology clinical nurse specialist Ellie Stewart tweeted a photo of a thank-you board for Nurses' Day, full of praise for different team members.
The board includes comments such as "Suzanne - an amazingly skilled nurse with such strength of character and determination," and "Jamie - a heart of gold, is so compassionate and caring, with the most infectious smile."
Teams of nurses from hospitals and units around the area lined up for group photos to mark the occasion, and trusts also paid tribute to individual nurses on social media through the day, including those from other countries including the Philippines.
Via Facebook, Nicky Brown said she wanted to take the opportunity to thank: "The whole of the children's community nursing team and the complex children's nursing team. Super stars, all of them.
"They supported me with the care of my son for 11 years, and when I lost my son this past January, they were there with visits and calls. I owe them all so much."