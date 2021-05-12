Published: 5:32 PM May 12, 2021

It's International Nurses Day - and many people have been taking the time to thank our nursing staff for their vital work.

There is overwhelming gratitude across Suffolk and north Essex to nurses who have been working on the Covid-19 frontline over the past year, and played a vital role in so many other areas too.

The special day is observed on May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth, each year, to honour and pay tribute to nurses around the world.

Cupcakes for nurses at Aldeburgh Hospital - Credit: ESNEFT

At Aldeburgh Hospital, which is part of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), cupcakes were served to thank staff for their hard work.

The team at Hospital Radio Ipswich marked the day by tweeting: "Today is International Nurses Day, a chance for us to say 'Thank you' to ESNEFT for all that you do, and all that you have given our community in these unprecedented times."

Sarita is a brilliant nurse on our renal ward.



Being a nurse is incredibly rewarding for Sarita, and she loves how she can make a positive difference to so many patients.



Happy International Nurses' Day, Sarita!#IND2021 #WeAreWSFT pic.twitter.com/wuYD29Ez4k — West Suffolk NHS FT 🏳️‍🌈 (@WestSuffolkNHS) May 12, 2021

And there were more cakes at West Suffolk Hospital, where Sarah Watson, associate director of operations for medicine, tweeted: "Well done to F8 nursing team and their sensational leader Asha, great presentation and great cakes!!"

Well done to F8 nursing team and their sensational leader Asha, great presentation and great cakes!! Happy international nurses day @WestSuffolkNHS @Sue1wilkinson @DRNurseSandra @SteveDunnCEO pic.twitter.com/5WJOx7rPws — sarah watson (@sarahwatsonread) May 12, 2021

Also at West Suffolk, gynaecology matron and urogynaecology clinical nurse specialist Ellie Stewart tweeted a photo of a thank-you board for Nurses' Day, full of praise for different team members.

The board includes comments such as "Suzanne - an amazingly skilled nurse with such strength of character and determination," and "Jamie - a heart of gold, is so compassionate and caring, with the most infectious smile."

Today is International Nurses Day, a chance for us to say "Thank you" to @ESNEFT for all that you do, and for all that you have given our community in these unprecedented times. — Hosp. Radio Ipswich (@HosRadioIpswich) May 12, 2021

Teams of nurses from hospitals and units around the area lined up for group photos to mark the occasion, and trusts also paid tribute to individual nurses on social media through the day, including those from other countries including the Philippines.

Meet Jessah 🙂



She's one of our inspirational nurses working on our F8 ward. Having being born in the Philippines, Jessah knew from an early age she was born to help people.



We're so proud of you Jessah for the work you do day in day out. #IND2021 pic.twitter.com/bPsSpOUb4k — West Suffolk NHS FT 🏳️‍🌈 (@WestSuffolkNHS) May 12, 2021

Via Facebook, Nicky Brown said she wanted to take the opportunity to thank: "The whole of the children's community nursing team and the complex children's nursing team. Super stars, all of them.

"They supported me with the care of my son for 11 years, and when I lost my son this past January, they were there with visits and calls. I owe them all so much."

Today is International Nurses' Day! 👨‍⚕️👩‍⚕️



With more than 1500 nursing staff at our Trust, we want to say a massive thank you to all of them. You are all truly incredible!



Follow our social media today to hear more about our inspirational nurses.#IND2021 #WeAreWSFT pic.twitter.com/wVmjx5xqHX — West Suffolk NHS FT 🏳️‍🌈 (@WestSuffolkNHS) May 12, 2021