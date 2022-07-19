Suffolk and north Essex hospitals 'managing well' with the extreme heat

Emergency departments at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals have been 'managing well' with the heat - Credit: Archant

Health services across Suffolk and north Essex have been able to weather the exceptionally high temperatures despite concerns about increased pressure on emergency departments.

A spokesperson for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, said there had been "less than five" admissions at the hospitals’ emergency departments involving patients with dehydration and heat exhaustion.

The area has seen very high temperatures recorded on Monday and Tuesday with thermometers in many places reaching nearly 40C.

The spokesperson said: “We have seen a slight increase in people attending for heat-related illnesses but we are managing well.”

Health and care leaders in the area have also thanked local people for supporting services by helping with preparations so that when people were well enough to be discharged, homes were ready and arrangements in place.