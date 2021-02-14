Mapped: The neighbourhoods yet to record any new Covid cases in February

Published: 10:07 AM February 14, 2021

We published our first ever coronavirus story a year ago today. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Coronavirus infections are shrinking in Suffolk and north Essex - and there are some neighbourhoods yet to report any new cases so far in February.

Figures published on Saturday reveal there were nine areas of Suffolk recording fewer than three Covid infections in the week to February 8.

Our map below shows the latest number of Covid cases reported per 100,000 people for each MSOA area. These small neighbourhoods are made up of approximately 7,200 people.

The areas yet to report a single new case are scattered across Suffolk, featuring neighbourhoods in the west, east, mid and northern parts of the county. Every area of north Essex reported new Covid cases in the same time frame.

Western neighbourhoods without new Covid cases include Lavenham, Glemsford & Lawshall, Mildenhall, and Rickinghall, Walsham le Willows & Gislingham.

Eye, Palgrave and Occold, Claydon and Bramford, and Westerfield, Grundisburgh & Bredfield were also among those yet to report a new coronavirus case in February. Oulton Broad West and Felixstowe West also feature on the list.

While the majority of neighbourhoods saw infections shrink, there were 14 areas which recorded a rise in infection rates and cases in the week to February 8.

Leiston and Aldeburgh reported 12 cases, up 200% from four the previous week bringing its infection rate to 147.6 per 100,000 people.

Stanton and Barningham also recorded a rise of 200% in the same period, although case numbers were still relatively small with six new infections reported, up from two the week before.

As the numbers in some areas are now very small, percentage increases are likely to be significantly higher and do not necessarily reflect a rapid rise in cases.

However, the measure is useful for mapping where clusters of cases are being reported.

Overall Suffolk rates show the county is significantly below the national average for Covid infection rates, with Ipswich recording the most cases in the week to February 9.

- If the map above is not working for you, try this link