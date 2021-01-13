Ipswich and Sudbury among Suffolk's worst 10 coronavirus hotspots

Published: 11:56 AM January 13, 2021

The Gainsborough and Greenwich area of Ipswich now has the highest coronavirus infection rate in the county, government figures have revealed.

The figures, which cover sub-district level areas of England, or MSOAs (middle layer super output areas) are made available via the government's coronavirus interactive data.

According to the latest figures, which cover the week up to January 7, two areas of the county are now nearing 1,000 cases per 100,000 people – and all higher than the national average.

The Gainsborough, Greenwich and Orwell area of Ipswich now has the highest infection rate in the county, with the area recording 87 new cases in that week – taking its infection rate to the equivalent of 994.7 cases per 100,000 people.

More than half of the areas are within the county town, although Babergh, East Suffolk and West Suffolk areas are also included in the list.

The top 10 are:

1: Gainsborough, Greenwich and Orwell: 994.7 per 100,000

2: Sudbury: 950 per 100,000

3: Maidenhall, Stoke and Port: 861.2 per 100,000

4: Rushmere: 789.2 per 100,000

5: Felixstowe East: 787.5 per 100,000

Joint 6: Whitehouse and Belstead Hills: 774 per 100,000

7: California: 744.4 per 100,000

8: Stoke Park: 744.4 per 100,000

9: Leavenheath, Nayland & Boxford: 731.7 per 100,000

10: Stanton and Barningham: 728.5 per 100,000