Published: 7:32 PM December 10, 2020 Updated: 11:42 AM December 11, 2020

Infection rates for Covid-19 have risen across every district in Suffolk, according to new data.

The statistics, released by Public Health England, show that in the seven days to December 6, infection rates rose across all five of Suffolk's districts.

The largest rise was in Ipswich, where the infection rate rose from 121.2 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to November 29 to 116.5 cases in the past week.

Infection rates also rose across districts in north Essex.

Braintree, Colchester, Maldon, Tendring and Uttlesford all saw increases.

Maldon saw the largest growth in cases from 60.1 cases per 100,000 to 138.6 cases per 100,000.