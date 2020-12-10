News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times Home > News > Health

Coronavirus infection rates rise in every Suffolk district

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:32 PM December 10, 2020    Updated: 11:42 AM December 11, 2020
The government has released the latest coronavirus infection rates Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New infection rate data shows increasing cases across Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Infection rates for Covid-19 have risen across every district in Suffolk, according to new data. 

The statistics, released by Public Health England, show that in the seven days to December 6, infection rates rose across all five of Suffolk's districts. 

The largest rise was in Ipswich, where the infection rate rose from 121.2 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to November 29  to 116.5 cases in the past week. 

Infection rates also rose across districts in north Essex. 

Braintree, Colchester, Maldon, Tendring and Uttlesford all saw increases. 

You may also want to watch:

Maldon saw the largest growth in cases from 60.1 cases per 100,000 to 138.6 cases per 100,000.

Most Read

  1. 1 Which Suffolk schools will end term a day early before Christmas under new rules?
  2. 2 Analysis: What do the latest numbers tell us about Suffolk’s next Covid tier? 
  3. 3 All of Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots now in Ipswich
  1. 4 Coronavirus infection rates rise in every Suffolk district
  2. 5 Suffolk business searched as part of multi-million pound tax fraud investigation
  3. 6 Family upset as Ipswich student handed multiple parking fines
  4. 7 Chain's shop workers given Boxing Day break
  5. 8 Coronavirus infection rates on the increase again across majority of Suffolk
  6. 9 New specialist school opens in renovated Grade II listed manor
  7. 10 Arrest warrant issued for Kesgrave man accused of animal sex crimes
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk 'very unlikely' to move into tier three restrictions, says MP

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Giant knitted Christmas tree put up in village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Woman admits defrauding pre-school out of thousands of pounds

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon

The Suffolk pubs rated as some of the best in the country

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus