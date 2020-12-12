News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
All of Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots now in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Will Jefford

Published: 7:32 AM December 12, 2020    Updated: 7:40 AM December 12, 2020
All of Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots are now in Ipswich, figures have revealed.

The latest round of government data shows that coronavirus rates are continuing to rise in the Suffolk town. 

Rushmere continues to see the highest level of positive tests with 407 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to December 6, 

Whitehouse and Belstead Hills are also high on the list with 246.8 and 232.2 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people respectively. 

California and Westgate also feature on the list.

The full top 10 are:

  1. Rushmere - 407.0
  2. Whitehouse - 246.8
  3. Belstead Hills - 232.2
  4. Broke Hall - 232.1
  5. California - 194.2
  6. Gipping and Chantry Park - 189.5 
  7. Sproughton, Washbrook and Hintlesham - 174.0
  8. Holywells - 170.6
  9. Westgate - 164.6
  10. Maidenhall, Stoke and Port - 143.5

The most recent figures have come at the end of a week where concerns have been raised about the number of cases in Ipswich. 

Director of public health at Suffolk County Council, Stuart Keeble said that he "remains concerned" about a number of areas in Suffolk. 

 "We remain concerned about some areas where numbers of positive cases are still rising, such as in Ipswich and in those who are aged over 60," he said. 

"This has a direct impact on capacity in our hospitals, which will play a part in the government’s review of the tiers across the country and their announcement of any changes on December 17.

“In the meantime, the message remains clear: we must all continue to follow social distancing, wear a mask and wash our hands regularly."



