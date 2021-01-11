Revealed: Hotspots of coronavirus in Suffolk as infections rise
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Belstead Hills in Ipswich is currently the biggest hotspot for Covid-19 cases in Suffolk - but other towns are also seeing a rise in cases.
Areas in both Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury have now moved into the top 10, alongside a number of Ipswich districts.
Belstead Hills currently has 994.3 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people according to government figures - the highest in Suffolk.
These cases were all recorded in the seven days up to January 5.
But the area is closed followed by Gainsborough, Greenwich and Orwell as well as Fornham, Great Barton and Rougham, which have seen 903.3 and 901.9 positive tests per 100,000 people respectively.
Despite the highest spots being centred around Ipswich, Felixstowe Seafront currently has the fourth highest hotspot - with 899.1 cases per 100,000 people - and Sudbury now has 890.6 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statistics come as it was reported that up to one in 100 people in Suffolk have Covid-19.
The full top (cases per 100,000 people):
Most Read
- 1 Huge power cut knocks out electricity to almost 1,000 homes
- 2 How busy was Suffolk's coast on first weekend of lockdown 3?
- 3 First look at plans for new 1,300-home estate
- 4 Explained – rules on support bubbles in lockdown 3
- 5 How many people caught Covid in the run up to lockdown 3?
- 6 Up to 1 in 100 people in Suffolk currently have coronavirus
- 7 Property of the week - stunning waterside home on sale for £1.6m
- 8 Where are Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots?
- 9 'I was the closest bloke to him in an Ipswich shirt.... and I was in Lowestoft' - Town fans react to Swindon defeat!
- 10 More vaccine centres set to go live from today
- Belstead Hills - 944.3
- Gainsborough, Greenwich and Orwell - 903.3
- Fornham, Great Barton and Rougham - 901.9
- Felixstowe Seafront - 899.1
- Sudbury - 890.6
- Christchurch Park - 843
- Whitehouse - 830.1
- Leavenheath, Nayland and Boxford - 780.5
- Broke Hall - 754.2
- Stoke Park - 746.5