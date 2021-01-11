Revealed: Hotspots of coronavirus in Suffolk as infections rise

Published: 11:40 AM January 11, 2021

Government figures show where the Covid-19 hotspots are in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Belstead Hills in Ipswich is currently the biggest hotspot for Covid-19 cases in Suffolk - but other towns are also seeing a rise in cases.

Areas in both Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury have now moved into the top 10, alongside a number of Ipswich districts.

Belstead Hills currently has 994.3 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people according to government figures - the highest in Suffolk.

These cases were all recorded in the seven days up to January 5.

But the area is closed followed by Gainsborough, Greenwich and Orwell as well as Fornham, Great Barton and Rougham, which have seen 903.3 and 901.9 positive tests per 100,000 people respectively.

Despite the highest spots being centred around Ipswich, Felixstowe Seafront currently has the fourth highest hotspot - with 899.1 cases per 100,000 people - and Sudbury now has 890.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statistics come as it was reported that up to one in 100 people in Suffolk have Covid-19.

The full top (cases per 100,000 people):