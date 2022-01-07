Huge response to booster programme in Suffolk - 83% eligible get jabs so far

More than 83% of Suffolk’s eligible population have had a booster Covid-19 jab.

Health chiefs say 459,000 people out of the 551,000 eligible in the county have been boosted - and are urging the remaining 92,500 people yet to come forward to get their jab.

It means 56.9% of the county’s overall population have been jabbed with a booster.

They are also continuing to encourage people yet to have a first or second dose to come forward, confirming that it is not too late and no-one will be judged.

Elizabeth Moloney, deputy director of strategic change at the county’s clinical commissioning groups, said: “Of that total eligible population I think we should be really proud that we have vaccinated 83% of those people, however we do still have 92,500 patients that are eligible that have not yet been vaccinated.

“As always, we do continue to really focus on that but I would like to emphasise we have thousands of appointments available at the moment and we have had for some considerable time now – including during the Christmas period.

“There are walk-ins and appointments available on the national booking system, and they are available for first, second, third doses for the immunosuppressed, and the booster campaign. And we are offering those to children 12 and above right the way through.”

The health service is also keen for health and care workers to come forward for their jabs to ensure they can continue their employment beyond April, when new rules mandating a vaccination come into force.

It means that to hit the deadline people must have had a first dose by February 3 and second dose by April 1.

Stuart Keeble, Public Health Suffolk director said: “What is really positive is that over the last two weeks we have seen about 2,000 over 70 year-olds get their boosters where that would have been available to them far earlier, and a further 1,000 have had their first vaccines as well.

“It is not too late and people are still making those decisions and still coming forward. That is really positive people have made those steps, and we will be supportive to help everybody through and have those conversations.

“You can still do it, there is no judgement – we just welcome you through to come and get those vaccines.”



