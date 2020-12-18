Suffolk contact tracing at 93% effectiveness
Contact tracing teams in Suffolk successfully identified more than 1,000 people at risk of spreading Covid-19 last month, according to latest data - with a success rate of more than 93%.
In November, Public Health Suffolk's contact tracing team worked with 403 positive Covid-19 cases and identified 689 contacts from those cases.
It equates to 93.3% success rate for local contact trace methods, which have helped curb the spread of the infection where the national NHS test and trace service has been unable to.
Richard Cracknell from Suffolk County Council said: "They have had an extremely successful time making contact with positive cases and providing isolation advice with a 93% success rate, which is extraordinary."
Reverse contact tracing to effectively "chase" the virus spread has also been instrumental in uncovering previously unlinked cases, he said.
Babergh District Council leader John Ward said the data was "exceptional" and "shows that we must have an exemplar service here".
According to the team, it is moving follow-up calls with those isolating to the Home But Not Alone helpline team to help free up capacity with contact tracers in tracking down contacts.
