Covid deaths in Suffolk highest since March

A further 13 Covid-related deaths were recorded in Suffolk in the last week of October - the highest figure since March when the country remained in lockdown

It comes after eight deaths were recorded the week previously, and five the week prior to that.

Covid rates reached worrying rates in Suffolk during October, with Ipswich having the highest rate in the country on October 19. In the seven days leading up to that there were more than 1,100 new cases in the borough and the infection rate was more than 800 per 100,000.

The rate has now fallen to around 440 per 100,000 while Babergh has seen a rise to 349, with 306 new cases confirmed in the past seven days.

There are currently 76 patients in East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust hospitals, 10 of which are in ventilation beds.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has seven patients and West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has 39, three of which are on ventilation.

Admissions peaked on October 23, with 17 patients arriving in one day, though for the most recent week of data the highest figure is 10 on November 6.

The rise in cases, and subsequent rise in hospital admissions, has put the NHS under "unsustainable" pressure with concerns about patient safety and care.

Recently Boris Johnson said that he had not seen evidence to suggest that a Christmas lockdown is "on the cards" despite the rises.

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star have been running a campaign to encourage people to Grab The Jab to help support the NHS and the local community throughout the winter.

There have been more than 1.1million vaccinations given out across Suffolk, including more than half a million second jabs but many are yet to take up the vaccine.

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk’s director of public health, said: “We fully support efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated because it’s the most effective way of protecting people and reducing the spread. I’d therefore strongly encourage anyone who has yet to have their vaccine to do so.

“That includes 12-15 year olds who are now eligible for the vaccine. Adults who have had their second dose over six months ago can also now get a booster jab to top up their protection.

“It’s worth it to protect the people we love.”