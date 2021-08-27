Covid infection rates rise in all but one of Suffolk's districts

Published: 6:02 PM August 27, 2021

Suffolk's Covid infection rates have continued to rise in all but one district, latest figures have revealed.

Government data for the week up to August 23 has shown that East Suffolk now has the highest seven-day rate for Covid cases in the county, with 262.4 infections for every 100,000 people.

Ipswich's rate was second at 255.2, with West Suffolk third at 249.9.

Mid Suffolk's infection rate was reported at 244.1 as Babergh's was the lowest in the county at 216.7.

West Suffolk was the only district in Suffolk to report a fall in infection rate when compared with the week before.

The increase in cases come as health bosses warned of a surge in patients admitted to hospital with Covid.

Data released on Thursday revealed there were 76 patients being treated across the county's hospitals for the virus.