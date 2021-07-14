Two-thirds of people won't shake hands with others after Covid - survey

Published: 4:30 PM July 14, 2021

An EADT and Ipswich Star survey has revealed how people's habits have changed amid Covid - Credit: Archant

More than two-thirds of people in Suffolk and north Essex will not shake hands with others after the Covid crisis, according to a new survey.

The poll, hosted on the EADT and Ipswich Star websites, asked respondents what habits they have changed as a result of the pandemic.

Of 897 participants, 69% said they would choose not to shake hands and 73% would continue to wear masks in public places after the 'Freedom Day' on July 19.

More than three-quarters - 76% - will continue to use hand sanitiser, while 80% will keep their distance from others and 69% said their child's attitude towards cleanliness had changed.

The final stage of lockdown easing will take place next Monday, meaning mask-wearing and social distancing will be advised but no longer mandatory.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter has already warned certain restrictions may need to return in the autumn and winter if the number of infections rises.