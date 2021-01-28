Number of over-80s given first Covid jab doubles in a week

Published: 2:52 PM January 28, 2021

As well as humans, cats and dogs may also need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 according to researchers. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Two-thirds of over-80s in Suffolk and north Essex have now received their first Covid vaccine – with the number of first doses administered almost doubling in a week.

It comes after our region was revealed to be lagging behind the rest of the country last week with just 36% of our elderly population inoculated with their first dose.

NHS data published on Thursday reveals the Suffolk and north east Essex area gave out 114,011 vaccines between December 8, 2020 and January 24, 2021.

Of those, 43,945 jabs were administered to people aged over 80, meaning that 71% have now had their first dose, compared to a national average of 80%. Meanwhile, 4,834 have received their second.

That is a significant jump on last week’s figure of 22,265, which meant just 36% had been given their first dose, the lowest in England.

Despite the mammoth effort, out of the 42 NHS areas, our region is still sixth from the bottom this week for the percentage of over-80s vaccinated.

On Wednesday, a senior Suffolk doctor admitted to problems with the region’s initial vaccination rollout.

Dr Mark Shenton, a GP in Stowmarket, apologised to people worried about the speed of the vaccination programme in our area and said this had been partly down to problems beyond local control, such as supply chain issues.

Vaccine administration at Constable Country Medical Centre in East Bergholt Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Four vaccination sites have faced closures in the past week after a batch of vaccines were delivered with a shorter lifespan, although NHS chiefs insist no doses were wasted. They also said it was never the intention for centres to operate seven days a week.

There are approximately 984,184 people living in the Suffolk and north east Essex integrated care system (ICS), which incorporates Suffolk, Colchester and Tendring, according to latest population estimates.

At the moment NHS and care staff, over-80s, over-70s and the clinically vulnerable are being prioritised for the life-saving jab.

In terms of the under-80s, which includes NHS and care staff, 63,994 first doses have been handed out in the region, compared with 1,238 second doses.

It means 8.6% of under-80s have received their first jab and 0.2% have been given their second.

Those figures are up from last week’s figures of 3.4% and 0.1% respectively.

On Tuesday, Suffolk's first mass vaccination site opened at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich.

It was one of 30 to open nationwide and among the first to be established in the east of England.

Aimed at vaccinating thousands of people each week, the centre is offering jabs to people aged 70 and over – on top of those in other priority groups, such as care staff.

It is operating alongside hubs at Ipswich and West Suffolk hospitals, and GP-led centres.

Here, we explain why some people aged over 70 are receiving their jab before those over 80.