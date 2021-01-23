News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Suffolk D-Day war veteran gets Covid-19 jab

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:30 PM January 23, 2021    Updated: 4:50 PM January 23, 2021
D-Day veteran Alan King receives his Covid-19 jab

Alan King after receiving his Covid-19 jab in Debenham - Credit: Joyce Cooper

A Suffolk D-Day veteran did not hesitate when he received his call-up papers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. 

Alan King, who lives near Eye, received his coronavirus jab this morning at Debenham, and was supported by nurses Shirley and Holly. 

Mr King, who is president of the Stradbroke and District Branch of the Royal British Legion, paid tribute to all those who have made the vaccinations possible, such as scientists, doctors, nurses, and volunteers. 

Mr King's daughter, Joyce Cooper, said he was looking forward to once again seeing his family, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is also looking forward to meeting up with old comrades, having a few outings and is hoping to visit Normandy and the Netherlands once again, Mrs Cooper said. 

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, Suffolk health leaders have vowed to ensure that everyone in the county aged 80 and above are offered their first Covid-19 jab by the end of January.

Data published on Thursday showed 36% of the county's 80+ population had been given their first dose - the lowest percentage of anywhere in England.

Health leaders at Friday's local outbreak engagement board said that figure was now at 54% as of Friday morning, but pledged to ensure all over 80s were contacted by the end of the month, leaving nine days to vaccinate just under half of that cohort.

Most Read

  1. 1 Campaign against two more solar farms gathers strength in Suffolk villages
  2. 2 New outdoor theatre hopes to bring post lockdown performances to the woods
  3. 3 These are the neighbourhoods in Suffolk where Covid rates are still rising
  1. 4 Parents 'distraught' after teenage boy is violently assaulted in Chantry
  2. 5 People 'losing patience' with neighbours who flout Covid rules, police say
  3. 6 Matchday Live: Town fall behind as McGuinness puts through his own net
  4. 7 Car catches fire outside Morrisons store in Ipswich
  5. 8 All Suffolk over 80s to be offered first Covid vaccine by end of January, health leaders pledge
  6. 9 A daunting task, damning stats and the Town player with a chance to take as Peterborough visit
  7. 10 Deadline looming for Suffolk care home vaccinations
Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Updated

Tributes to much-loved Laura, 28, after Covid death

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Timeline: When can you expect to receive the Covid vaccine?

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Infection rates drop in Suffolk as UK records deadliest day of pandemic

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon

Updated

Electricity restored to almost 500 homes following power cut

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus