Suffolk D-Day war veteran gets Covid-19 jab

Published: 4:30 PM January 23, 2021 Updated: 4:50 PM January 23, 2021

A Suffolk D-Day veteran did not hesitate when he received his call-up papers to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Alan King, who lives near Eye, received his coronavirus jab this morning at Debenham, and was supported by nurses Shirley and Holly.

Mr King, who is president of the Stradbroke and District Branch of the Royal British Legion, paid tribute to all those who have made the vaccinations possible, such as scientists, doctors, nurses, and volunteers.

Mr King's daughter, Joyce Cooper, said he was looking forward to once again seeing his family, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is also looking forward to meeting up with old comrades, having a few outings and is hoping to visit Normandy and the Netherlands once again, Mrs Cooper said.

Meanwhile, Suffolk health leaders have vowed to ensure that everyone in the county aged 80 and above are offered their first Covid-19 jab by the end of January.

Data published on Thursday showed 36% of the county's 80+ population had been given their first dose - the lowest percentage of anywhere in England.

Health leaders at Friday's local outbreak engagement board said that figure was now at 54% as of Friday morning, but pledged to ensure all over 80s were contacted by the end of the month, leaving nine days to vaccinate just under half of that cohort.