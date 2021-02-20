How many Covid-19 vaccines are being administered in Suffolk each week?

Published: 7:30 AM February 20, 2021

Vaccination numbers in Suffolk are among the top nationally - Credit: Charlotte Bond

More than 37,000 people per week can be vaccinated across Suffolk, latest data shows - as more than one in three adults in the county have now received a first dose of the Covid-19 jab.

Data presented to Suffolk's local outbreak engagement board meeting on Friday showed that the Ipswich and East Suffolk clinical commissioning group area can currently facilitate 20,400 vaccinations per week, while the West Suffolk CCG area has capacity for 17,200.

Those sites include GP centres, hospital hubs, the large vaccination centre in Ipswich and community pharmacies.

Health bosses said that capacity will increase as more centres are established.

Suffolk has capacity to deliver more than 37,000 Covid-19 vaccinations per week - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Elsewhere, data as of Friday on vaccination numbers in the Suffolk and North East Essex NHS areas showed:

You may also want to watch:

96% of care home residents had been given a first jab - 5,725 people, with just 139 residents to be vaccinated

73% of care home carers have had a first dose - 6,685 people

92% of over-80s have had a first vaccination - 56,093 people

87% of health and social care workers have been jabbed - 52,160 people

95% of over-75s have had a first dose - 42,435 people

88% of clinically extremely vulnerable people have had a first vaccine - 19,998 people

92% of over-70s have had a first dose - 56,231 people

76% of over-65s have had a first vaccine - 33,008 people

For the Norfolk and Waveney health and care partnership area, which includes north Suffolk, those numbers are as follows:

95% of over-80s - 68,176 people

102% of over-75s - 50,019 people

92% of over-70s - 64,488 people

17% of under-70 population - 114,985 people

One in three adults in Suffolk have now had a first dose, which puts the county in the top six nationally.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks paid tribute to NHS staff and volunteers on their Covid-19 vaccination efforts

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks praised the efforts of volunteers and NHS staff who have been involved.

"The numbers were that Suffolk was at the bottom of the tables [at the start of the vaccination programme], although the data might not have been accurate," he said.

"Now we are right at the top, and it's a real credit to all the work the NHS has put in to deliver the vaccines in such an incredible way, and we are really proud of the work you have done."

Health bosses said the proportion of people refusing the vaccine was "negligible", but targeted campaigns were underway in key areas where concerns existed.

Cath Byford, from Norfolk and Waveney CCG, said: "Our population recognises the importance of being vaccinated and are really keen to be part of the recovery from the Covid pandemic, and doing their bit through coming forward and agreeing to be vaccinated.

"Our decline rate is negligible - there are very few people saying no to the vaccine, but that means we still have a focus to work to try and still increase the uptake with people who are choosing not to take the vaccine."