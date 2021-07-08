Adults in 40s lag behind other age groups for Covid jabs in Suffolk

Published: 6:12 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 6:33 PM July 8, 2021

Extra walk-in clinics are being set up in Suffolk to encourage more people to have their Covid vaccine - as it is revealed that less than 60% of those in their 40s have had both doses.

Statistics released by NHS England show the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System (ICS), which is overseeing the rollout, has one of the most successful vaccination rates in the country.

However, the data shows just 58.6% of those aged 40 to 49 have received both doses - the 11th lowest figure nationally. Meanwhile, in Derbyshire, 74% of people within that age bracket were fully vaccinated by July 4.

Overall, more than two-thirds - or 67% - of people aged 16 and over in Suffolk and north east Essex have now had both jabs. This is the 10th-highest rate in the country.

Tendring has the highest rate locally with 72.6% of people fully vaccinated, while East Suffolk leads the way in Suffolk at 72.2%.

Ipswich and Colchester lag behind their neighbouring districts for administering both doses at 63.3% and 58.7% respectively. However, these urban areas have younger populations than some coastal areas.





Adults in their 40s are lagging behind other age groups for having both vaccines in Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The NHS England data was also broken down into postcode areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each consist of around 8,000 people.

Elmswell South, Haughley, Beyton and Felsham has overtaken Felixstowe East to become the region's MSOA that has double jabbed the most over-16s at 80%.

Vaccines are now available to everyone aged 18 and over and almost a quarter - 22.3% - of adults aged from 18 to 29 have been double jabbed in the region.

A spokesman for the Suffolk and North East Essex ICS revealed nearly 40 walk-in centres for Covid jabs will be open in the coming week.

The spokesman said: "We want anyone who is unsure about the Covid-19 vaccine, who has questions or concerns to know we are here for them.

"We also want to make getting the vaccine as easy as possible and people can choose to either attend a walk-in clinic or book an appointment in advance using the national booking system.

"Over the coming week we’re holding almost 40 walk-in clinics where people aged 18+ can turn up for vaccination with no need for an appointment."