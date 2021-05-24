Mapped: The 134 Suffolk and Essex postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Published: 7:30 AM May 24, 2021

Latest government data has revealed 134 neighbourhoods in Suffolk and north Essex have either zero or very few coronavirus cases.

Data, for the week up to May 17, has broken down positive Covid tests by neighbourhoods known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which consist of around 8,000 people on average.

Only areas with three or more cases are included in the dataset.

The MSOA with the highest infection rate in the region is Needham Market South and Great Blakenham, which has 174.4 cases per 100,000 people.

A total of 17 Covid cases were reported in the neighbourhood in the week up to May 17, with Suffolk County Council confirming on Friday that three cases of the Indian variant had been identified in the town.

In Ipswich, the only MSOA included in the data was Christchurch Park with three new cases.

No areas in the north Essex districts of Braintree, Colchester or Tendring reported three or more cases.



