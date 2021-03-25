Published: 6:06 PM March 25, 2021

Suffolk and north Essex's coronavirus vaccination programme is continuing to steam ahead - with over 60% of the county's eligible population now having received their first jabs.

New data released by NHS England on Thursday has showed that 25.6% of those under 50 have now had their first vaccine in Suffolk and north Essex.

This figure places the region joint second in the national standings for having the most people vaccinated in this age group. It is level with the Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership, as well as Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Dorset and Somerset have the highest numbers of people vaccinated under 50 at 27%.

Tendring in north Essex, however, is one of the top three districts in England for vaccinating all those over the age of 16 - with 63.9% of the eligible population now having had the jab.

Only Wyre in Lancashire and North Norfolk have vaccinated a higher percentage of people.

The data also shows which neighbourhoods have vaccinated a higher share of its population than others.

Holland-on-Sea, in Tendring, has the highest level of those over 16 vaccinated in the entire region, at 76.6% of the eligible population.

This figure places the town fourth nationally on the neighbourhood data.

Two other areas in our region also made it into the top 10 - including Felixstowe East, which has vaccinated 75.1% of those eligible, and Frinton West, which has vaccinated 74.3% of people.

The areas with the lowest numbers of vaccinations in our region continue to be in Colchester and Ipswich.

Greenstead, in Colchester, continues to have the lowest vaccination rate at 26.5% of the over 16 population, followed by Wivenhoe and University on 29.1%.

Westgate in Ipswich has seen the lowest number of people being vaccinated in Suffolk, with 31.9% of the over-16 population vaccinated. This is followed by Ipswich Central on 35.5%.

Despite the progress made, concerns have been raised nationally about the impact of vaccine shortages.

Andy Yacoub, chief executive of Healthwatch Suffolk, said there could be issues over Easter due to vaccinations being delayed or re-arranged because of this.